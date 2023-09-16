Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.14% of Nordstrom worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,662,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.32. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.