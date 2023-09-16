Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 80,594,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,218,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

