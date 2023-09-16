Kwmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.94. 55,727,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,157,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

