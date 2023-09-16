Kwmg LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

