Kwmg LLC Sells 89 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $119.86. 272,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,360. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

