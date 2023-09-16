Kwmg LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,923. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

