Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) vs. Vistra (NYSE:VST) Financial Review

Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyushu Electric Power and Vistra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyushu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($203.58) -0.03 Vistra $13.73 billion 0.88 -$1.23 billion $3.66 8.99

Kyushu Electric Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra. Kyushu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyushu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyushu Electric Power and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vistra has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Kyushu Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares Kyushu Electric Power and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyushu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Vistra 9.60% 22.75% 2.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kyushu Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kyushu Electric Power pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vistra has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Vistra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Vistra beats Kyushu Electric Power on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments. It generates hydroelectric, thermal, geothermal, nuclear, and other power energy facilities. In addition, the company constructs, maintains, and sells electrical equipment, gas/LNG, coal, and renewable energy related services. Further, it is involved in data communication, optical broadband, information system, and data center business, as well as constructs and maintains telecommunications related services. Additionally, the company engages in development of real estate and social infrastructure business. Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Fukuoka City, Japan.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 3.5 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

