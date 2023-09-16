Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 3.1 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$33.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.35. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$26.66 and a 12-month high of C$39.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 99.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of C$51.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.209889 EPS for the current year.

LIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

