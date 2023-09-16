Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Sells 188,007 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $6,911,137.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Read Our Latest Report on U

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 77.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 88,275 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.