Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

View Our Latest Report on LW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.