Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.67.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $84,036,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

