Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $103.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 1,380 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,660.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $52,507 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.