Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LB. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on LB
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.6 %
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.