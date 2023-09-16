Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 3,421 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FMAR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $297.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

