Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

