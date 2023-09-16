Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $508,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

