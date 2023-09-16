Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

