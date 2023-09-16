Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.