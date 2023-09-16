Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

