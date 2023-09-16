Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
