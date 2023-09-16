Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 3,557 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

