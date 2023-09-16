Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,059 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

