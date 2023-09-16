Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 11,626 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.