Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,284 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,997,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GINN opened at $48.49 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

