Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

