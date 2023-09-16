Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 8,650 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TLT opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

