Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

