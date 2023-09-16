Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day moving average is $258.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.