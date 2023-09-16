Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. Lennar also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.75 EPS.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.