Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade Acquires 10,000 Shares

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,790.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $342.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32,038.97% and a negative return on equity of 97.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
