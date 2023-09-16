Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 104,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 107,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 221.51% and a negative return on equity of 221.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.