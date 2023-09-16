Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.67. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

