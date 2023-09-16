Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 20th

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, September 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Lizhi Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lizhi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Lizhi by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Further Reading

