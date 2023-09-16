Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $424.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.46 and a 200-day moving average of $460.55.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

