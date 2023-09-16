Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

