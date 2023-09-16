LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.73. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

