LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $278.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

