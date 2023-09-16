MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $212,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $419.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

