MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 581 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

