Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.20

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 19068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.