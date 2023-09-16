Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $437,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,590,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.9% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

