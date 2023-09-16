Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
MTEX opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
