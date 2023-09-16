Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

MTEX opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.