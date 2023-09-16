Mantle Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $747.65 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $747.65 million and $24.58 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.40658121 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $26,262,204.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

