Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,117 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 4.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $98,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.