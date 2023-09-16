Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at TD Cowen

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.08.

MAR stock opened at $203.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,723 shares of company stock worth $21,070,240 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

