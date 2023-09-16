McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $278.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

