McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $212,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $220.02 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

