Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Medifast has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Medifast to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. Medifast has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $883.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Medifast by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Medifast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MED. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MED

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.