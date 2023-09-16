Medigus’ (MDGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Medigus Stock Up 1.8 %

Medigus stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Medigus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medigus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.41% of Medigus worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.