Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Earns Buy Rating from Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Medigus Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MDGS opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Medigus has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

