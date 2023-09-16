Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. 9,072,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,131. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

